Singer and guitarist to perform at folk night

Kimpton Folk Festival 2017 - Jez Lowe entertains the crowds. Archant

RNLI Winscombe Folk is welcoming singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist, Jez Lowe, to its next Folk Night on February 1.

This is a rare opportunity for an audience to see one of the country's best folk and acoustic musicians live in Winscombe.

Jez received a double nomination in the 2015 BBC Folk Awards - for best singer and best new song.

Not only is he one of the busiest live performers in the country, but his songs are among the most widely sung by other performers, whether by long-established acts like Fairport Convention, The Dubliners and Bob Fox, or by the new breed of stars like The Unthanks, The Young Uns and The Duhks.

All proceeds will go to Winscombe & District Branch of the RNLI.

The event will be held at St. James' Hall on Woodborough Road at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from James Barattini at winscombe.folk@gmail.com or telephone 07703 538861.