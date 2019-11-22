WIN: Tickets to Joe Brown at Playhouse Theatre

Joe Brown. Picture: Judy Totton Judy Totton 07798 806079

A music veteran whose glittering career has spanned six decades will perform on a Weston stage next year, promising to roll back the years with the tunes from his journey to the top.

Joe Brown, accompanied by a first-class live band, will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on January 24, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Rock 'n' roll star Brown is touring to celebrate 60 years on stage, and is certain to excite the crowd with his mix of rockabilly, country and bluegrass hits.

The 78-year-old has lost none of his youthful exuberance which made him a household name in the 1960s, when he enjoyed huge success with his band The Bruvvers.

The Lincolnshire-born performer will embark on a 35-date live tour across the country next month, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Brown has maintained his success in recent years, with an MBE and playing at the Glastonbury Festival among the highlights, plus he returned to the charts with a compilation of his greatest hits.

Brown's top-quality band includes fiddle virtuoso Tom Leary, guitar and mandolin veteran Steve Simpson, ace bass player Andy Crowdy drummer, percussionist and singer Phil Capaldi.

Tickets, priced £32-34, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

