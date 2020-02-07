Joe Gideon to perform brand-new songs at Louisiana

Joe Gideon. Picture: Sonic PR Archant

Joe Gideon will be performing songs from his brand-new solo album Armagideon at the Louisiana in Bristol next week.

Special guests Jim Sclavunos and Gris-de-Lin will also be performing. Joe, Gris-de-Lin and Jim play all the instruments in densely layered arrangements, which include an army of saxophones, an antique piano, a cranky old synth-vibraphone rescued from a dumpster, heavenly choirs and a menagerie of percussion instruments.

The record's lead single, Expandable Mandible, from Joe's latest album, is a statement of intent ahead of the new album's release - the listener can look forward to Joe's ruminations on, among other things, time travel, primordial bliss and reptile people.

The performance at the venue on Wapping Road, Bristol, will take place on February 11 and will start at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £8 in advance, are available from www.alttickets.com/joe-gideon-tickets