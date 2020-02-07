Advanced search

Joe Gideon to perform brand-new songs at Louisiana

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 February 2020

Joe Gideon. Picture: Sonic PR

Archant

Joe Gideon will be performing songs from his brand-new solo album Armagideon at the Louisiana in Bristol next week.

Special guests Jim Sclavunos and Gris-de-Lin will also be performing. Joe, Gris-de-Lin and Jim play all the instruments in densely layered arrangements, which include an army of saxophones, an antique piano, a cranky old synth-vibraphone rescued from a dumpster, heavenly choirs and a menagerie of percussion instruments.

The record's lead single, Expandable Mandible, from Joe's latest album, is a statement of intent ahead of the new album's release - the listener can look forward to Joe's ruminations on, among other things, time travel, primordial bliss and reptile people.

The performance at the venue on Wapping Road, Bristol, will take place on February 11 and will start at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £8 in advance, are available from www.alttickets.com/joe-gideon-tickets

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

PICTURES: Extinction Rebellion deliver card opposing airport expansion ahead of weekend of protest

A group of Extinction Rebellion elders clad in ceremonial robes travelled tothe town hall to deliver a card signed by more than 100 people opposing Bristol Airport expansion. Picture: Gareth Newnham

