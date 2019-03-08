Advanced search

An award-winning DJ is coming to Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 July 2019

Judge Jules

Judge Jules

Archant

A legendary award-winning DJ is coming to one of Weston's clubs.

Judge Jules, who has influenced the world of dance for three decades, will be at Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 23.

He will be performing hits from over the years and he will also be joined by a special guest on the night.

Judge Jules has achieved number one DJ, Best International DJ, Best Radio DJ, and peaked at world number three in DJ Mag's Top 100 poll.

He is still adored by millions today on his weekly radio show, The Global Warm Up, which broadcasts to 80 stations.

Judge Jules also does regular sets at the likes of Gatecrasher, Ministry of Sound, Global Gathering and Creamfields.

DJ Judge Jules will be live at Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 23, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Davidson wants a ruthless streak and three wins in six as Weston try to avoid drop

Chris Davidson bowling for Weston during their match against Taunton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Flag football: Weston Supers end season in champion style!

Weston Supers face the camera

Robber caught hiding drugs in Kinder Egg inside prison

Darren Gleave. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

An award-winning DJ is coming to Weston

Judge Jules

WIN: Tickets to see Elton John tribute act

Jimmy Love will perform Elton John's hits in the tribute show.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists