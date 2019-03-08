An award-winning DJ is coming to Weston

Judge Jules Archant

A legendary award-winning DJ is coming to one of Weston's clubs.

Judge Jules, who has influenced the world of dance for three decades, will be at Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 23.

He will be performing hits from over the years and he will also be joined by a special guest on the night.

Judge Jules has achieved number one DJ, Best International DJ, Best Radio DJ, and peaked at world number three in DJ Mag's Top 100 poll.

He is still adored by millions today on his weekly radio show, The Global Warm Up, which broadcasts to 80 stations.

Judge Jules also does regular sets at the likes of Gatecrasher, Ministry of Sound, Global Gathering and Creamfields.

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk