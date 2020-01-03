Advanced search

Kaiser Chiefs to perform at Bath Racecourse

PUBLISHED: 08:53 03 January 2020

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

Archant

Indie titans, the Kaiser Chiefs, are headlining a one-off show at Bath Racecourse next summer.

Fans will be able to enjoy a day of racing and a full Kaiser Chiefs set late into the evening.

Over the past 15 years, the Kaisers have become a real household name; from their seven critically acclaimed and top 10 charting albums, selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

If there's one safe bet to place all day, it will be on a hit-packed set from the Kaiser Chiefs.

This Live After Racing event will take place on June 5.

Doors will open at 3pm, with the racing starting at 5.40pm and the Kaiser Chiefs performing at 9.20pm.

Tickets, priced £25-35 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005776DFD38BA1

Most Read

Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Second Aldi store could be built in Weston

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

Sam Fletcher, her husband and two young boys were involved in a car crash on December 15.Picture: Sam Fletcher

Most Read

Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Second Aldi store could be built in Weston

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

Sam Fletcher, her husband and two young boys were involved in a car crash on December 15.Picture: Sam Fletcher

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Kaiser Chiefs to perform at Bath Racecourse

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

Cancer survivors encourage people to take part in Make Your Week Week

Bernie and Jill Richardson.

Weston boss leads tributes to Chris Barker

Scott Bartlett and Chris Barker speak to club secretary Richard Sloane. Picture by Will T Photograpghy.

Pictures: Hundreds of people attend the Whippets Wake Up event

Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. 2K family run along the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Special school ‘bursting at seams’ due to high demand for spaces

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists