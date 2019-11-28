Keane tickets to go on sale this week

Keane will play at Westonbirt Arboretum next year. Picture: Jon Stone Jon Stone

Acclaimed rock band Keane has announced they will be playing at Westonbirt Arboretum next year as part of the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a six-year hiatus, the band returned to the music scene this year with their latest studio album, Cause And Effect, and a triumphant sold out UK tour.

The band last appeared as part of Forest Live back in 2010 and their return will see them perform material from their succession of number one albums that have accumulated over 13 million sales worldwide.

Keane's debut smash album Hopes and Fears generated the hit singles, Somewhere Only We Know, Everybody's Changing, This Is The Last Time and Bedshaped. This first record became one of the biggest selling albums in UK chart history and made Keane one of the most popular bands both in Britain and internationally.

Other albums include Under The Iron Sea, Perfect Symmetry and Strangeland.

The birth of Keane's latest album, Cause and Effect, came as a surprise even to the band. Singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley.

Tom explains: "I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift."

In the meantime Tim had also written an album's worth of personal songs fuelled by humour as well as pain. When Tom, bassist Jesse Quin and drummer Richard Hughes heard the songs, the next album was born.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held each year by Forestry England and the concerts are well known for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

The income helps to look after the nation's forests sustainably with ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Keane will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum on June 14.

Tickets, priced £44.50 plus booking fee, are on sale at www.forestryengland.uk/music or on 03000 680400 from 9am tomorrow (Friday).