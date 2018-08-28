Kid Ink heading to Bristol

LA-based rapper and producer Kid Ink will be heading to Bristol as part of a UK tour.

It will support his latest release, the Missed Calls EP, which features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Rich the Kid, Valee, Fuzz Rico, Rory Fresnco, and Juliann Alexander.

Ahead of the release of the seven-track EP back in December, Ink said: “I know it’s been quiet for me in 2018, so I wanted to make sure I came correct before I dropped.”

He added: “I am really excited to end the year with a bang,”

To date, Kid has released three studio albums as well as a trio of EPs, including 2015’s Full Speed which reached number 10 in the UK album charts.

Kid Ink will be performing at the O2 Academy Bristol, in Frogmore Lane at 7pm on April 27.

Tickets, priced at £28.90, are available to buy on 01179 279227 or online at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol