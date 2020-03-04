Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Kings of Motown at Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 March 2020

Kings Of Motown. Picture: Winter Gardens

Kings Of Motown. Picture: Winter Gardens

Archant

Classic Motown tunes will be performed in Weston.

The Kings of Motown will be performed at the Winter Gardens on March 14 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £10-15, are available from the Winter Gardens website.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Winter Gardens to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 12.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Kings of Motown competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final. By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.

Q: Where will the performance take place?

