Kodaline to perform in Bristol during new album tour

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 May 2019

Kodaline are touring after releasing their third album.

Irish four-piece, Kodaline, will perform songs from their new album at Bristol's O2 Academy later this year.

The band shot to fame with their first album In A Perfect World in 2012, with huge hits such as All I Want, High Hopes and Pray.

The Irish rock band won fans around the world and performed at numerous festivals including Glastonbury.

In 2015, their second album Coming Up For Air went straight into the UK charts at number four, and featured songs including The One and Honest.

Kodaline are back on tour to showcase the magical and emotional sounds from their third album, Politics Of Living.

The band are performing at the 02 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on November 6, and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £33.95, are available from www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol/events/1261938/kodaline-tickets

