Music night at Loves Café

Levellers fiddler Jon Sevink Archant

Loves Café in Weston is excited to welcome back The Levellers on Friday evening to start the Christmas season of entertainment.

Internationally-renowned musicians, Jon Sevink, founder member and fiddle player with Brighton based folk rock band The Levellers, and Dan Donnelly, who has performed with numerous bands including The Wonder Stuff and now a member of the Celtic Social Club, will share the stage at the café in West Street.

It is a rare event for the duo to be able to find a shared space in their hectic touring schedules and the audience will enjoy a rage of material from the more obscure fiddle driven Levellers tracks, Donnelly's own songs and some inspired covers and interpretations.

The gigs are intimate but always raucous and go down a storm with fans of all genres.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.lovesweston.co.uk/tickets