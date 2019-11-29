Advanced search

Music night at Loves Café

PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 December 2019

Levellers fiddler Jon Sevink

Levellers fiddler Jon Sevink

Archant

Loves Café in Weston is excited to welcome back The Levellers on Friday evening to start the Christmas season of entertainment.

Internationally-renowned musicians, Jon Sevink, founder member and fiddle player with Brighton based folk rock band The Levellers, and Dan Donnelly, who has performed with numerous bands including The Wonder Stuff and now a member of the Celtic Social Club, will share the stage at the café in West Street.

It is a rare event for the duo to be able to find a shared space in their hectic touring schedules and the audience will enjoy a rage of material from the more obscure fiddle driven Levellers tracks, Donnelly's own songs and some inspired covers and interpretations.

The gigs are intimate but always raucous and go down  a storm with fans of all genres.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.lovesweston.co.uk/tickets

Most Read

Crews called to static caravan blaze

Picture Past: November 28, 1969: ‘Suicidal’ not to have new pool on seafront

Father Christmas was a centre of attraction at the toy fayre held at Hutton schoolroom by the local Parent-Teacher Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Dozens of treasure items found in Somerset

Buried treasure has been found in Somerset.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Council agrees to seven point climate emergency plan

North Somerset Council.

Most Read

Crews called to static caravan blaze

Picture Past: November 28, 1969: ‘Suicidal’ not to have new pool on seafront

Father Christmas was a centre of attraction at the toy fayre held at Hutton schoolroom by the local Parent-Teacher Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Dozens of treasure items found in Somerset

Buried treasure has been found in Somerset.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Council agrees to seven point climate emergency plan

North Somerset Council.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Rebel Rowe gets reserve spot at Swindon

Anders Rowe (blue) leads the way (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Theatre groups combine for show at the Tropicana

9 Million Bodies will be performed at the Tropicana. Picture: Marie Dominique

District’s planes, trains and automobiles debated ahead of December election vote

Weston Railway Station.

Sponsored challenges to raise cash for Community Support Hub

Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Stoneman agrees return to Somerset Rebels

Nathan Stoneman (blue) gives chase (pic Haggis Hartmann)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists