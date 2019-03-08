Advanced search

Little Mix tribute to perform at Weston venue

PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 05 July 2019

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse

Weston Playhouse

A tribute act to one of the most popular girl bands of the 21st century will perform in Weston next month.

The We L.O.V.E Little Mix group will sing  well-known songs from the quartet Little Mix, including DNA, Wings, Salute and also Black Magic.

Little Mix formed in 2011 and won the eighth series of the The X Factor television series.

The group, made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, were the first since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the US top-five with their debut album DNA, released in 2012.

Little Mix also gained the highest debut album US chart position for a UK girl group, breaking the record held by the Spice Girls.

We L.O.V.E Little Mix will perform at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on August 21 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01934 645544.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

First back to netball session launched by long-running club

Justine Welch with a young Helen Housby.

Magic of Cher to entertain Playhouse

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27.

Nish Kumar pulls-no-punches at Bristol Comedy Garden

Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar, Lou Sanders and John Robins appeared at the big top for the thursday evening of Bristol Comedy Garden Picture: Bristol Comedy Garden

Final stage of Italian Gardens revamp will not be completed in 2019

The Royal Hotel behind the fountains in the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.

WIN: Tickets up for grabs as stars of wrestling return to Weston

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists