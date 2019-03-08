Little Mix tribute to perform at Weston venue

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse Weston Playhouse

A tribute act to one of the most popular girl bands of the 21st century will perform in Weston next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The We L.O.V.E Little Mix group will sing well-known songs from the quartet Little Mix, including DNA, Wings, Salute and also Black Magic.

Little Mix formed in 2011 and won the eighth series of the The X Factor television series.

The group, made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, were the first since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the US top-five with their debut album DNA, released in 2012.

Little Mix also gained the highest debut album US chart position for a UK girl group, breaking the record held by the Spice Girls.

We L.O.V.E Little Mix will perform at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on August 21 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01934 645544.