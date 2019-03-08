Win tickets to see Little Mix tribute act at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse Weston Playhouse

A tribute to one of the biggest girl groups in the world will perform in Weston next month, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to the show.

Girl band We L.O.V.E Little Mix will sing well-known songs from platinum-album selling quartet Little Mix at a venue in town next month.

We L.O.V.E promises to bring a jam-packed performance to Weston, and the high-energy show will see its members sing well-known Little Mix songs including DNA, Wings, and Black Magic.

The tribute act will also tour different parts of the country, including Skegness, Lyme Regis and Liverpool.

Little Mix formed in 2011 and won the eighth series of the UK The X Factor television series.

The group, made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, were the first since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the US top-five with their debut album DNA, released in 2012.

The album reached 442,000 sales in the UK, which was recognised by the British Phonographic Industry as a platinum-selling release.

Little Mix also gained the highest debut album US chart position for a UK girl group, breaking the record held by the Spice Girls.

We L.O.V.E Little Mix will perform at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on August 21 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse Theatre to offer people two pairs tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year did Little Mix form on the eighth series of The X Factor?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Little Mix competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 1 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final. By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

