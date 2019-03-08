Advanced search

Win tickets to see Little Mix tribute act at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 July 2019

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse

A Little Mix tribute band will perform in Weston next month.Picture: Weston Playhouse

Weston Playhouse

A tribute to one of the biggest girl groups in the world will perform in Weston next month, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to the show.

Girl band We L.O.V.E Little Mix will sing well-known songs from platinum-album selling quartet Little Mix at a venue in town next month.

We L.O.V.E promises to bring a jam-packed performance to Weston, and the high-energy show will see its members sing well-known Little Mix songs including DNA, Wings, and Black Magic.

The tribute act will also tour different parts of the country, including Skegness, Lyme Regis and Liverpool.

Little Mix formed in 2011 and won the eighth series of the UK The X Factor television series.

The group, made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, were the first since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the US top-five with their debut album DNA, released in 2012.

The album reached 442,000 sales in the UK, which was recognised by the British Phonographic Industry as a platinum-selling release.

Little Mix also gained the highest debut album US chart position for a UK girl group, breaking the record held by the Spice Girls.

We L.O.V.E Little Mix will perform at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on August 21 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse Theatre to offer people two pairs tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year did Little Mix form on the eighth series of The X Factor?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Little Mix competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 1 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final. By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: In what year did Little Mix form on the eighth series of The X Factor?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

More medal success for Splitz Gymnastics Club

Splitz Gymnastics Club members celebrate

Weston’s Ethan Nairne gets call-up to represent Great Britain in Youth Olympics

Ethan Nairne Youth Olympic Letter confirming his place in Azerbaijan.

Tennis: Cheddar youngster inspired by Wimbledon champion

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson gets the autograph of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Athletics: Weston AC members make mark over 10k

Weston's Carol O'Leary (pic Tom Hunt)

School Sport: Olympic gold medalist inspires Weston primary pupils

Matt Langridge MBE and Craig Jones Headteacher at Haywood Village Academy with pupils showing gold, silver and bronze medals (pic Allan Kendall Photography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists