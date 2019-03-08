RSVP Bhangra book Weston gig date

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:29 16 April 2019

A band which once played at Glastonbury will be performing at a popular Weston town centre bar over the Easter holiday.

RSVP Bhangra have significant festival experience and will be showing their credentials at The Brit Bar.

They have played in front of big crowds at WOMAD and Boomtown in years gone by and their high-energy, interactive and fun show is sure to get a Weston crowd rocking too.

They bring a Punjabi Indian flavour to their performance, which is sure to be an addictive recipe.

It promises to be a great way to bring the four-day bank holiday weekend to a close.

RSVP Bhangra will take to the stage at 5pm on Monday at the High Street bar. Entry is free.

