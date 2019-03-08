Advanced search

Former Radio One DJ to broadcast in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 May 2019

Mike Read and Tony Prince. Picture: United DJs

A live radio show will be broadcast from the Grand Pier this bank holiday weekend.

Former Radio One Breakfast Show, and television, presenter Mike Read plus former Radio Luxembourg DJ Tony Prince will be in Weston to front a show tomorrow (Monday).

They will be joined by Tony Miles as they play to the nation from 3-5pm on United DJs Radio station.

Mike and Tony go back years and used to be heavily involved in Radio One's roadshows.

Tony, who launched the station, said: "The people who became DJs out of their love for music are shaping United DJs Radio. The DJs can play just what they like within a format of a seven-decade mix, but they must play an element of new music releases, too.

"They are, in effect, their own programme directors."

Lucy Graham, marketing manager for the pier, said: "We're thrilled to be hosting some legendary names from the world of radio at the pier for what we are hoping will provide something extra special on Monday."

