Bristol to welcome Louise Redknapp of Eternal fame

Louise Redknapp. Picture: Ponoma Archant

Louise Redknapp will visit Bristol this spring as part of her UK tour in support of her new album, Heavy Love, released earlier in the year.

The tour will see Louise performing songs from the album, her first in 19 years, plus a selection of her greatest hits.

Louise says: "Making this new album has been a real emotional and honest process for me.

"I love performing live and touring, and I can't wait to take the new album on tour and perform all these new songs for everyone."

Louise rose to fame as one-quarter of pop super group Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell more than one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut 'Always & Forever'.

Louise is performing at SWX on Nelson Street, Bristol, on March 15.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available from www.swxbristol.com