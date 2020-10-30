Madness to perform at Westonbirt Arboretum

Legendary ska band Madness are performing in the beautiful grounds of Westonbirt Arboretum as part of a summer concert series next June.

Madness are booked to appear at the venue near Tetbury, in Gloucestershire, as part of the Forest Live 2021 summer concert series, organised by Forestry England.

Drawing on their musical roots in ska, Madness were responsible for some of the most credible pop compositions of their generation with the ability to write songs that sparkle with the spirit of British life. Creating their trademark ‘nutty’ sound, they became the UK’s consummate singles group with a huge haul of hits such as One Step Beyond, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment, Grey Day, House Of Fun, Driving In My Car, Our House and Wings Of A Dove.

Last year, Madness celebrated their 40th anniversary, testament to the band’s enduring popularity as music makers, with the loyal ‘Madheads’ fanbase always craving their legendary live shows.Fans can expect a fantastic show in the picturesque grounds of Westonbirt when the band takes to the stage on June 12.

Madness will be supported by Emily Capell, with special guests The Farm. Emily Capell is a singer songwriter and musician from North West London who has brought a new genre of country, ska, doo wopp and pop to the 2020 music scene.

She released her debut album Combat Frock in October 2019 which includes her single, I Found A Footballer To Marry Me.

Tickets for the show are now on sale. To book, log on to www.forestryengland.uk/music