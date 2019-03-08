Martin Kemp to play hits from 1980s in DJ set

Martin Kemp will play music from the 1980s. Archant

Martin Kemp is returning to the decks at Bath's Komedia to play all the best hits from the 1980s.

The former bassist from Spandau Ballet, is presenting the biggest 1980s night to hit Bath tomorrow (Friday).

Spandau Ballet sold millions of records worldwide with timeless hits including Gold and True.

Kemp is also a huge TV personality who has starred in programmes including The Kray and EastEnders.

The talented musician and DJ knows what tunes will get people on the dancefloor and this event is not to be missed by 1980s fans.

Fancy dress is optional and Kemp will be joined on the night by other special guests.

Fans can get their hands on a VIP ticket which will give them access to an intimate meet and free with Martin at 6pm, along with a souvenir photo and signed poster.

Tickets are priced £16, or £40 for the VIP experience, and can be booked at www.komedia.co.uk/bath/club/martin-kemp-dj-set