Singer-songerwriter to perform latest album in Bristol

Martyn Joseph will perform in Bristol. Picture: Konstantina Frasia Archant

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Martyn Joseph is performing his latest album to fans in Bristol this Saturday.

Martyn's career spans 30 years with 32 albums to his name, over half-a-million record sales and thousands of live performances.

In addition to his five top 50 UK hits, the importance of his work has been recognised by programmes such as BBC Radio 2's prime time series on Singer/Songwriters.

Social justice has an essential presence throughout his music, which has been recognised with various humanitarian awards and plaudits

His latest album, Days Of Decision: A Tribute To Phil Ochs, is one of his most potent works and is dedicated to an artist who was also known for his sharp wit, sardonic humour, earnest humanism, political activism, insightful and alliterative lyrics, and distinctive voice.

The performance starts at 8pm at the Performing Arts Centre.

To find out more or to buy tickets, priced £17.50, visit www.bristolticketshop.co.uk