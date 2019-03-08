Advanced search

Jazz and swing from Marvin Muoneke and The Boulevard Big Band

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 November 2019

Marvin Muoenke performing with The Boulevard Big Band.

Archant

Marvin Muoneke will treat fans to a night of music, singing and jazz at St Paul's Church in Weston.

The singer, also known as Marvin The Jazzman, is performing at the Walliscote Road venue with The Boulevard Big Band on November 16.

The 17-piece band will accompany the singer as he shows off his vocal talent by performing a variety of much-loved tunes.

The audience can enjoy a mixture of jazz and swing music featuring songs from the Great American Song Book as well as some of Marvin's originals.

Marvin, who impressed judges when he performed on ITV's Britain's Got Talent last year, is renowned for putting on a lively show.

The concert is guaranteed to get people in a festive mood and drinks and refreshments will be available from the bar.

The show will start on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, can be booked online at www.stpauls-weston.org.uk/autumn-2019 or on 01934 613259.

