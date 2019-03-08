Advanced search

Marvin Mueoneke and Boulevard Big Band to perform with choir in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 June 2019

Marvin Muoeneke and the Boulevard Big Band.

Marvin Muoeneke and the Boulevard Big Band.

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare band is joining forces with a choir and Britain's Got Talent favourite Marvin Muoneke for a gig in the town next month.

For the first time ever, 18-piece Boulevard Big Band is teaming up with 30-strong mixed close harmony chorus Bristol A Cappella to perform a range of songs from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran at St Paul's Church on July 13.

Marvin Muoneke, also known as Marvin The Jazzman, is also performing on the night.

Boulevard Swing is renowned for its exciting repertoire of live jazz music which blends 1940s and 50s big band classics with Rat Pack gold and more.

A Cappella Swing Fest promises to be a night to remember with rousing performances of some of the most popular songs of our time.

The event starts at 7.30pm at St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road.

Tickets, priced £10-12 are available at bit.ly/acappellaswingfest

