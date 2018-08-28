Advanced search

Australian singer songwriter Matt Corby heads to SWX

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 January 2019

Matt Corby Picture: Matt Johnson

Matt Corby Picture: Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson

Australian singer songwriter Matt Corby will be brining his unique blend of old soul and futuristic psychedelia to Bristol’s SWX on Monday.

The show is part of an extensive European tour in support of his softmore album - Rainbow Valley.

Recorded at Byron Bay in Australia’s, Music Farm studios, Rainbow Valley follows Corby’s acclaimed 2016 debut, Telluric, and traces Corby’s journey into fatherhood.

“When I found out I was going to be a father, it helped me get my head together,” Corby explains.

“And as part of that, I was able to set aside a lot of weird hang ups I used to have about making music, personally and selfishly, so, when it came to writing, I found I could be less stubborn, more open minded to going in new musical directions.”

Matt Corby will be at SWX in Nelson Street, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £16, are available on 01179 450325 or at www.swxbristol.com

