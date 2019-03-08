Advanced search

Win tickets to see McCartney - The Songbook at the Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:12 15 November 2019

The McCartney Songbook will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Prestige Productions

Prestige Productions

An 'amazing showcase' of music from one of the greatest songwriters of all time will feature in a new show heading to Weston's Playhouse next year, and readers could win tickets to see the show.

Brand new tribute show, McCartney - The Songbook delves into the back catalogue of one of the worlds most influential musicians and songwriters Sir Paul McCartney.

From the producers of That'll Be The Day and Walk Right Back, McCartney - The Songbook once again stars Peter John Jackson (Let It Be, The Sessions At Abbey Road, That'll Be The Day) McCartney in a production which tells the story of the bass players illustrious career which spans more than 60 years, from his beginnings as part of The Beatles, to his days in Alan Partridge's favourite band Wings, through to his prolific solo career.

The show combines, tales of life on the road and flashbacks to his early life in Liverpool with performances of more than 40 'monster hits' including Band On The Run, Can't Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude,

With authentic period costumes and instrumentation from a live house band, McCartney - The Songbook aims to be the ultimate tribute the one of the grand architects of modern pop and rock music.

McCartney - The Songbook will be at the Playhouse, in High Street, on January 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, can be purchased online by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from the theatre's box office on 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition simply answer the question below by 10am on November 22.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this Mercury competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.

Q: How many monster hits does McCartney – The Songbook contain?

