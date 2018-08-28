Advanced search

Two choirs in one Weston concert

PUBLISHED: 14:46 20 January 2019

An evening of choral music will entertain an audience in Weston-super-Mare in the spring.

Trinity Singers are teaming up with Churchill Academy and Sixth Form to put on a concert at the start of March.

Instrumental music will also be performed and organisers say there will be a wide range of styles and genres included in the song list, meaning there is bound to be something to suit everyone’s taste.

The two groups will combine for Elgar’s Lux Aeterna and Parry’s I Was Glad, as well as the less well known Otcenas by Janacek and the vibrant rhythms and clamour of Andrew Tyrrell’s Canticle of the Sun.

The concert will be held on March 1, starting at 7.30pm.

It will be held at All Saints Church, in All Saints Road.

Tickets, priced £5-10, will be available to buy online at www.ticketsource.co.uk

