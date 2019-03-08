Advanced search

My Life Story to perform intimate South West show

PUBLISHED: 15:19 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 13 August 2019

My Life Story. Picture: Impressive PR

My Life Story. Picture: Impressive PR

Impressive PR

90's pop-pioneers My Life Story will be bringing their unique brand of grand, orchestral pop to the South West later this year.

The intimate date at Bristol's Exchange is in support of the band's new album World Citizen, the band's first in 20 years.

Frontman Jake Shillingford said: "World Citizen was composed during the recent chaotic global news landscape where reality as we thought we knew it is constantly being reinvented. "In dark times we find safety in what we know and understand.

"It's about returning to the sense of the self, the freedom and simplicity of nature and "the clarity and honesty of love and union. Ultimately, I'd say the theme of the album is searching for truth in a world full of lies, even if that's a personal truth."

My Life Story perform at Exchange,in Old Market Street, on December 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available online at www.exchangebristol.com

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PREVIEW: Scott Bartlett sees ‘weaknesses’ in Merthyr Town team as Weston head to Wales tonight

Scott Bartlett and Greg Tindle have spoken ahead of Weston's trip to Merthyr. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Sue Kinch takes Centenary Trophy at Worlebury, but husband Mervyn misses out!

Sue Kinch celebrates winning the ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

My Life Story to perform intimate South West show

My Life Story. Picture: Impressive PR

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists