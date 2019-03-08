My Life Story to perform intimate South West show

My Life Story. Picture: Impressive PR Impressive PR

90's pop-pioneers My Life Story will be bringing their unique brand of grand, orchestral pop to the South West later this year.

The intimate date at Bristol's Exchange is in support of the band's new album World Citizen, the band's first in 20 years.

Frontman Jake Shillingford said: "World Citizen was composed during the recent chaotic global news landscape where reality as we thought we knew it is constantly being reinvented. "In dark times we find safety in what we know and understand.

"It's about returning to the sense of the self, the freedom and simplicity of nature and "the clarity and honesty of love and union. Ultimately, I'd say the theme of the album is searching for truth in a world full of lies, even if that's a personal truth."

My Life Story perform at Exchange,in Old Market Street, on December 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available online at www.exchangebristol.com