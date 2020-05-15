Advanced search

Weston acoustic duo, Naked WIthout It, release first EP after 23 year hiatus

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 May 2020

Tony Poole and Martin Kennedy (Naked WIthout It) with producer George Shilling Picture:Naked WIthout It

Tony Poole and Martin Kennedy (Naked WIthout It) with producer George Shilling Picture:Naked WIthout It

A Weston acoustic duo have released their first EP after reuniting after 23 years.

Tony Poole and Martin Kennedy, aka Naked Without It, have relased EP, Wigroom D, online on Bandcamp as well as on CD.

Recorded with producer George Shilling (Oasis, The Pogues), Wig Room D takes its name from the studio in Newton Abbot where the trio put the three-track EP together, which also housed the costume department of a local theatre group.

Tony said: “Martin and I got back together last year after the drummer of our old group, Julian Turner-Bell, died and we met up at his funeral.

“We played live together for the first time in 23 years at the Brit Bar in Weston in November last year.

“Since then we have gone from strength to strength and can’t wait to get out and play live again.

“We are aiming to play a number of gigs in Weston as soon as venues re-open and have a one day mini-tour planned for the summer playing five, half-hour shows in one day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.”

