Popular West-Country musicians to perform in Congresbury

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 January 2020

The Wurzels.

The Wurzels.

Archant

West-Country musicians known for their authentic country sound to perform at a Congresbury hotel next year.

The Wurzel's will perform at Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, on Feburary 29 from 6.30pm.

Hits such as I am a Cider Drinker, Blackbird, I've Got a Brand New Combine Harvester and Drink Up Thy Zider will be performed on the night.

Attendees will be treated to a hog roast served with crackling and apple sauce along with guest ciders from all over the region.

Mehmet Kandemir, general manager said: "The Wurzels are legends around the West Country and to have them perform again here at Cadbury House is fantastic news.

"Their unique entertainment style is always a winner and we've no doubt that this night will be as good if not better than the last."

Tickets, priced £29.50 and including a hog roast are available from 01934 834 343 (option 1) or email info@cadburyhouse.com

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available on request.

