Win Tickets to irisih folk show One Night in Dublin

One Night in Dublin comes to the Playhouse next month Picture: The Wild Murphys The Wild Murphys

Award-winning Celtic-folk band The Wild Murphys will be bringing their show One Night In Dublin to Weston's Playhouse Theatre next month, and readers could win tickets to see the show.

Transforming the Playhouse into Murphy's Pub, the band perform a mix of classic Irish standards and modern Celtic-punk tunes made famous by The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Fureys, The Dropkick Murphys, and many more besides.

Fronted by charismatic lead singer and accordion player Middi Murphy, the award-winning seven-piece band are widely regarded as one of the best Irish bands in the UK, having played thousands of gigs since they first formed in 2005.

The Wild Murphys have played all over the UK and Ireland, as well as, Spain, Greece, Dubai, and Germany.

The band also came third out of 38 bands competing for title of International Irish Band of the Year in 2010 at a competition in Las Vegas, while in 2018 they scooped the title of Best Irish act in the UK at the LUX global entertainment awards.

The Wild Murphys promise to keep the audience's signing along all night with a selection of toe-tapping covers of fantastic Irish classics such as Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey In The Jar, The Wild Rover, Molly Malone, Shipping Up To Boston to name just a few.

One Night In Dublin comes to The Playhouse, in High Street, on August 7, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available on 01934 645544 and at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer one pair of tickets to see the show next month.

