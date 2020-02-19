Advanced search

Opera Boys return to The Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 February 2020

The Opera Boys appear at Weston Playhouse on February 22

The Opera Boys appear at Weston Playhouse on February 22

©Adam Bayjou, All Rights Reserved

Vocal harmony quartet The Opera Boys return to Weston's Playhouse Theatre with an all new show this weekend.

The classically trained foursome performs a mix of classical opera and show tunes from the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman.

Between them, they have performed lead roles on London's West End and on Broadway in New York, as well as provided backing vocals to some of the world's biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

Together, the boys have performed in theatres and concert halls throughout the UK and all over the world.

In 2018, they performed as soloists with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Opera Boys perform at The Playhouse, In High Street, on Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £21, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

