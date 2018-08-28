Orbital set for Bristol show

An electronic music duo will play tracks from their first studio album in six years this week.

Orbital will perform at Bristol’s O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on Sunday at 7pm.

Brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll are renowned for their expansive and improvised live shows, with pyrotechnics, synthesizers and keyboards used to maximum effect.

The Londoners burst on to the dance music scene in the 1990s with tracks such as Halcyon, Chime and Belfast but split in 2012 after more than 20 years of performing.

In September, they released a nine-track album, called Monster’s Exist, and have been touring their new material across the United States and the UK.

Support on the night will be provided by Plaid.

Tickets, priced £20, are available online at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol/events or by calling the box office on 01179 279227.