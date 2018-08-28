P.O.D. to play O2 Academy Bristol

P.O.D. Picture: KEVIN BALDES Archant

American nu metal band P.O.D. will perform at the O2 Academy Bristol early next year.

Following the release of their new album Circles, the band will be joined by hard rockers Alien Ant Farm, as well as noise punk duo ‘68, when they take to the stage in February.

Starting out in the mid-1990s, P.O.D. have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

After travelling the length and breadth of the UK festival circuit this summer, the band will embark on a full European tour in 2019, arriving in Bristol on February 27.

The San Diego band will play a selection of songs from their new album, as well as fan favourites pulled from their extensive catalogue of hits.

Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.seetickets.com/event/p-o-d-alien-ant -farm/o2-academy-bristol/1275050