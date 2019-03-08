Papa Roach head to Bristol O2 Academy

Papa Raoch Picture: Bryson Roatch Bryson Roatch

Alternative rockers Papa Roach are set to play Bristol’s O2 Academy as part of a country-wide tour in support of their latest album, Who Do You Trust?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Formed in California in 1993, Papa Roach were part of the nu metal, or aggro-metal, wave of bands in the early 2000s, although their later albums are more akin to glam rock.

The 11-date tour with labelmates Nothing More kicks off in Southampton and finishes in Birmingham,

Papa Roach have released 10 studio albums, but they are best known for singles Last Resort, and Between Angels and Insects from the band’s 2000 major-label debut album Infest.

They are also known for the song Blood Brothers, which featured on the soundtrack to popular videogame Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2.

Papa Roach will be at the O2 Academy Bristol, in Frogmore Lane, on April 15 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £37.50 are available from the box office on 01179 279227 or at www.academymusicgroup.com