Pete Doherty brings European tour to the South West

PUBLISHED: 16:38 05 March 2019

Peter Doherty will perform in Bristol this spring. Picture: Thibault Leveque

Peter Doherty will perform in Bristol this spring. Picture: Thibault Leveque

Thibault Leveque

Former frontman of The Libertines band, Pete Doherty, will be performing in the  South West in a few months’ time.

The musician, who rose to stardom with the group in the 1990s, has announced his European tour with his new band Peter Doherty and The Puta Madres.

The ensemble is due to release its debut album, which is of the same name as the band, on April 26 – which is set to feature songs such as All At Sea, Someone Else To Be and A Fool There Was.

Former rock band The Libertines became established in 1997 and are best known for their songs Can’t Stand Me Now, released in 2004, and Don’t Look Back Into The Sun which also came out in the same year.

Bristol’s 02 Academy, in Frogmore Street, will host the band on May 5 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £31, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol or call 01179 279227.

