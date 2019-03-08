Piano trio to perform at St John's Church

The young musicians will be performing at St John's Church this month

Churchill Music will be holding a concert at its local church at the weekend.

Lyra Piano Trip is going to perform at St John's Church, in Church Lane, on Saturday.

The group are composed of Konya Kanneh-Mason playing the piano, Ayla Sahin on the violin and Jonah Spindel playing the cello.

Their programme on the night includes classics such as Mozart's Trio K254, Clara Schumann's Trio in G minor - one of this year's A-level study works - Rachmaninoff's Trio Elégiac No 1 and Shostakovich's magnificent Piano Trio No 2.

Churchill Music, a registered charity, aims to make world-class music accessible to all.

Tickets, priced £4-16, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk or contact on Mary Smallwood 01934 852589