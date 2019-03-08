Win tickets to see top tribute in Weston

The songs of one of the greatest musical duos of all time will be recreated on a Weston stage next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on September 22 at 7.30pm.

Top-class tribute act Bookends, made up of Dan Haynes and Pete Richards, will captivate the audience with their replication of legendary duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Haynes and Richards promise to deliver a 'delicate recreation' of Simon & Garfunkel's unmistakeable sound, which made them one of the most successful bands ever.

The pair amassed an impressive haul of 14 Grammy awards as reward for their incredible career.

The New Yorkers shot to fame in the 1960, scoring a string of number-one albums with their intimate folk sounds.

Tunes including The Sound Of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer, and Bridge Over Troubled Water are sure to get an outing at The Playhouse, and top-quality musicians Haynes and Richards are certain to do them justice.

Bookends are widely regarded as the finest Simon & Garfunkel tribute act across the globe, with thought-provoking stage design expert musicianship, making this show at The Playhouse a must-see for fans.

Tickets, priced £25, are available from 01934 645544 or online by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years on September 22 at 7.30pm.

