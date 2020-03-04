Advanced search

WIN: See Barry Steel play Oribsion's greatest hits at Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 March 2020

Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

Barry Steele as Roy Orbison.

Archant

Musician Barry Steele will pay tribute to legendary American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison at a performance at the Playhouse Theatre later this month.

Following Barry's Adelphi Theatre debut at London's West End, he is set to commemorate the work of the Caruso of Rock, with renditions of hits including Pretty Woman, You Got It and California Blue with a performance in Weston.

Steele will be joined on stage by pianist Boogie Williams as they present tunes written, but never sung, by Orbison.

The show will also feature orchestral pieces first heard at holographic show Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour.

Hits made famous by singers Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and Tom Petty, as well as bands such as Procol Harum, ELO and The Spencer Davis Group, will also be performed on the night.

Music from supergroup The Travelling Wilburys, which Orbison formed with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty, will also feature.

Orbison was admired for his impassioned singing style, complex song structures and dark emotional ballads. He died of a heart attack in 1988.

Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on March 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse Theatre to offer readers two pairs of tickets to see Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story at the venue.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: What Orbison song is also the name of a popular 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts?

Send your answer, along with your name, phone number, address and email address, to Roy Orbison competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW

Or enter online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is at 10am on March 12.

Usual competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the venue.

Most Read

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

