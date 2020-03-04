WIN: See Barry Steel play Oribsion's greatest hits at Playhouse

Barry Steele as Roy Orbison. Archant

Musician Barry Steele will pay tribute to legendary American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison at a performance at the Playhouse Theatre later this month.

Following Barry's Adelphi Theatre debut at London's West End, he is set to commemorate the work of the Caruso of Rock, with renditions of hits including Pretty Woman, You Got It and California Blue with a performance in Weston.

Steele will be joined on stage by pianist Boogie Williams as they present tunes written, but never sung, by Orbison.

The show will also feature orchestral pieces first heard at holographic show Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour.

Hits made famous by singers Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and Tom Petty, as well as bands such as Procol Harum, ELO and The Spencer Davis Group, will also be performed on the night.

Music from supergroup The Travelling Wilburys, which Orbison formed with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty, will also feature.

Orbison was admired for his impassioned singing style, complex song structures and dark emotional ballads. He died of a heart attack in 1988.

Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on March 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

