Punk night at Weston's Grand Pier 'not to be missed'

The Ramonas. Archant

The music of punk legends will be performed at Weston's Grand Pier tonight (Friday), with a trio of top-class tribute acts set to wow the crowd.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Punk On The Pier will take place at the pavilion, in Marine Parade, at 7.30pm - offering fans a chance to go back in time.

Topping the bill are The Sex Pistols Experience, who will take the anarchic energy of Johnny Rotten and co to the pier.

The Ramonas, an all-female tribute to legendary New York rockers The Ramones, will also take to the stage, with top tunes Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Sedated certain to get an outing.

The line-up is rounded off by The Clash Tribute London, who will reel off unforgettable hits London Calling and Rock The Casbah.

Hollie Otley, the pier's events manager, said: "For anyone who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, this is a night not to be missed."

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.conciergeuk.co.uk/event/punk-on-the-pier