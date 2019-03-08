Advanced search

Punk night at Weston's Grand Pier 'not to be missed'

PUBLISHED: 14:14 20 September 2019

The Ramonas.

The Ramonas.

Archant

The music of punk legends will be performed at Weston's Grand Pier tonight (Friday), with a trio of top-class tribute acts set to wow the crowd.

Punk On The Pier will take place at the pavilion, in Marine Parade, at 7.30pm - offering fans a chance to go back in time.

Topping the bill are The Sex Pistols Experience, who will take the anarchic energy of Johnny Rotten and co to the pier.

The Ramonas, an all-female tribute to legendary New York rockers The Ramones, will also take to the stage, with top tunes Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Sedated certain to get an outing.

The line-up is rounded off by The Clash Tribute London, who will reel off unforgettable hits London Calling and Rock The Casbah.

Hollie Otley, the pier's events manager, said: "For anyone who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, this is a night not to be missed."

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.conciergeuk.co.uk/event/punk-on-the-pier

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

'Flabbergasted' lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston boss Bartlett relishing FA Cup tie against Merthyr

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Super Will Burns turns up the heat on his rivals after excellent weekend of racing

Will Burns during his race at Knockhill in Scotland where he picked up three podiums to move 28 points ahead in the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Bowls: Banwell end season with some success

Banwell ladies champion Martina Garfield receives her prize from president Barry Taylor

Crews battle fire in Weston town centre

The property which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of this morning.
