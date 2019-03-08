Win tickets to The Who celebration in Weston

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:32 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 01 July 2019

Quadrophenia: The Album Live will be performed at The Playhouse. Picture: Ian Bourn

Quadrophenia: The Album Live will be performed at The Playhouse. Picture: Ian Bourn

Archant

A critically-acclaimed album from one of Britain's best bands will be brought to life on a Weston-super-Mare stage this summer, promising a night of nostalgia almost half a century on from its release.

Quadrophenia: The Album Live is certain to wow fans of The Who at The Playhouse, in High Street, on July 18 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away.

Eight-piece band The Goldhawks are the band behind the show, which celebrates The Who's smash-hit concept album Quadrophenia.

The record debuted in 1973, as Roger Daltrey, Pete Townsend and co told the story of young mod Jimmy - chronicling his dissatisfaction with life and society. It caught the imagination of disgruntled rebel teenagers, as the songs slated Britain's class structure and economic and educational systems.

The album, which featured songs including 5:15 and Love, Reign O'er Me, peaked at number two in the charts.

Quadrophenia was released after The Who had huge success with tunes like My Generation, Baba O'Riley and Pinball Wizard - and they are revered as icons of British music and culture.

Fans of the band should not turn down this chance.

Tickets, priced £24, are available from 01934 645544 or online by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk

