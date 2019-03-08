Opinion

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones blow the lid off O2 Academy Bristol

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have been on my bands I want to see list since I first started making them up almost 20 years ago.

After their performance in Bristol last night, I have to say they were worth the wait.

Their first gig in the city for eight years, and the last date on a brief four-date run through the UK, the ska-punk pioneers blew the roof off the O2 Academy during a performance that insured no one left without a smile on their face.

The night opened with Brighton-based band The Bar Stool Preachers, getting the crowd moving with tracks from their sophomore album Grazie Governo.

Next up, Manchester based-band Sonic Boom Six whipped the crowd into a frenzy with their fast-paced MC-driven politically charged ska-punk. The first time I saw them was back in the 00's, and I have to say they have only got better with age, and frontman Laila Khan had the crowd eating out the palm of her hand from start to explosive finish.

Finally, it was time for The Bosstones, dressed in matching pin-stripe suites, replete with medals.

The nine-piece from Boston, Massachusetts bound onto the stage and got right into it with A Reason To Toast.

Frontman Dicky Barrett was on perfect form, bantering with the crowd and borrowing people's hats, while Ben Carr kept everyone dancing, and the rest of the band belted out hit after hit, with a staggering level of musicality.

Highlights included fan favourite The Rascal King, The Constant, and Wonderful Day For The Race.

The band also made one young fans night by bringing them on stage to dance their way through Mr Moran before posing for an 'Instagramable photo' taken by their dad.

Barrett took time out to thank his band mates and called for the crowd to 'Do the whole world a favour and love one another' before the band launched into an incredible medley which started with Don't Worry Desmond Dekker and finished with the band's iconic hit The Impression That I Get, which saw the stage packed as members of Sonic Boom Six and The Bar Stool Preachers return to belt out the track, in one humongous sing-a-long.

The Bosstones returned for a brief encore and finished a phenomenal performance with the self-reflective, but hopeful, A Pretty Sad Excuse.

Bowing out, the band promised to return - here's hoping we won't all be wondering Where Did You Go for another eight years.