Pianist to held raise money for charity with spring concert

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 March 2019

Richard lennox

Richard lennox

Archant

An acclaimed pianist will perform to raise money for charity.

Richard Lennox will host his spring concert in Weston next month to raise funds for the Albania Mission.

Albania was once subject to one of communism’s harshest regimes which left it as one of Europe’s poorest and least-developed countries.

The mission looks to bring religion back to the deprived state which was suppressed after World War Two.

Richard will be supported by soprano Zoe Maitland and baritone Marcus Evans for the evening at the church concert.

The classical crossover artist and virtuoso musician hopes to dazzle the crowd with a range of music from all genres.

The concert will be held at Milton Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, on April 12 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk and are free for under-16s.

