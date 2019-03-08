Musician's church gig for Albania mission
PUBLISHED: 15:50 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 29 September 2019
Richard Lennox is returning to Weston to perform at a fundraising concert in Milton Baptist Church.
The virtuoso musician plays everything from Bach to the Beatles and musical theatre to rock 'n' roll.
He is performing a the church, in Baytree Road, on Friday to support the church's mission to Albania.
Richard's special guest on the night is singing coach and musical director Ben Hughes-Game who will be joined by some of his pupils.
The church has raised more than £3,000 towards its Albania mission.
A group from the church visited the country last year and donated food, clothes and money raised by worshippers.
Tickets, priced £10, are available from the church office on 01934 641574 or at www. eventbrite.co.uk
Cakes and Christmas donations will also be on sale in return for a donation to the cause.
Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7pm.