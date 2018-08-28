Tickets still available to see Rod Stewart

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 January 2019

Rod Stewart will be at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium in 2019. Picture: Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Rod Stewart will be at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium in 2019. Picture: Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

A rock ‘n’ roll legend will grace the stage of a West Country stadium for a one-off show and tickets are still up for grabs.

Rod Stewart has announced a stop at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium as part of his forthcoming tour.

The crowd will be able to dance and sing along to a number of Rod’s most famous songs including Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You Wear It Well.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with The Jeff Beck Group and then with Faces.

He has now gone on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

He has had six consecutive number one albums in the UK and has more than 60 UK hit singles, 31 of which have reached the chart’s top 10.

From the late 1970s, through to the 1990s, Stewart’s music often took on a new wave or soft rock quality and, in the early 2000s, he released a series of successful albums interpreting the Great American Songbook.

He was inducted into the US Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist in 1994 and into the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2006.

He was inducted a second time into the US hall in 2012 as a member of Faces.

Last September, Stewart released his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses.

The album has been described as ‘deeply personal’ with a collection of original and cover tracks.

It was released almost 50 years to the date from when he signed his first solo recording contract.

This will be his first UK tour in three years following the success of two sold-out tours in 2016.

Stewart is among four famous acts to perform at the stadium, joining the likes of Take That, Muse and the Spice Girls who will all perform at the football and rugby ground during the forthcoming year.

His will be the first concert to be held at the stadium, which has undergone a £45million redevelopment.

Rod Stewart will be at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium, in Ashton Road, on May 22 at 5pm.

Tickets are going quick to avoid disappointment and book now.

Tickets, starting at £159, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or at www.viagogo.co.uk. To find out about hospitality packages, visit www.ashtongatestadium.co.uk

