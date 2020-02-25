Advanced search

Ronan Keating is coming to the South West this year

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 February 2020

Ronan Keating will perform at the Hippodrome. Picture: Steve Schofield

A former Boyzone member has announced he is coming to the South West during his summer tour.

Ronan Keating will be performing at the Bristol Hippodrome on June 26 at 7.30pm with his new album titled Twenty Twenty which celebrates 20 years of his solo career. Keating returns with an album that encapsulates his musical achievements since the millennium.

Since the break up of the band, Keating has had a successful career with 30 consecutive top 10 singles, 10 studio albums and 20 million records sold, on top of the 25 million sold with Boyzone.

His latest album is set for release on May 1, Ronan describes the record as 'a greatest hits of brand new music'.

Keating said: "There are even fewer who have matched a successful band career with a successful solo career."

Tickets, priced from £47.90, can be purchased online at www.atgtickets.com or 08448 713012.

Ronan Keating is coming to the South West this year

