Win tickets to Roy Orbison tribute concert in Weston

The Roy Orbison story concert will be performed in Weston next year.Picture: Weston Playhouse Theatre Weston PlayhouseTheatre

Musician Barry Steele will pay homage to legendary American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets.

Following Barry's Adelphi Theatre debut at London's West End, he is set to commemorate the artist who sung popular songs including Oh, Pretty Woman, You Got It and California Blue at a one-night performance in Weston.

Steele will be joined by pianist Boogie Williams as they present material which was written, but never sung, by Orbison.

The performance will also showcase elements of orchestra first heard at holographic show Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock'N'Roll Dream Tour.

Chart hits made famous by singers Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and Tom Petty, as well as bands such as Procol Harum, ELO, and The Spencer Davis Group will be performed on the night,.

Music from The Travelling Wilburys will also feature in the show, and the band consisted of singers Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Orbison and Petty.

Orbison was admired for his impassioned singing style, complex song structures, and emotional ballads, and died of a heart attack in 1988.

Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on January 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

