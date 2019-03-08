Russian choir to perform in Weston

The Voskresenije Choir. Archant

A world-class Russian choir will perform at a Weston-super-Mare church next week.

The Voskresenije Choir will wow the crowd at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road, on October 19 at 7.30pm.

The St Petersburg ensemble are visiting Weston for one night only to perform a varied programme of Russian folk songs and sacred music.

The 10-strong group were formed in 1993 and have performed concerts across the globe since.

The Voskresenije Choir are led by Jurik Maruk, from West Siberia.

The conductor received a first-class musical education before joining the Novosibirsk State Chamber Choir in the 1980s.

Maruk has since worked as artistic leader of the Mariinsky Theatre and choirmaster of the St Petersburg Radio And Television Choir - meaning the audience is in safe hands.

Tickets, priced £12, are available to buy by calling 01934 511715 or from Life Christian Bookshop, in The Centre.