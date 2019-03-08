Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see From The Jam at Weston's Grand Pier

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 April 2019

Former band member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, will be performing in Weston next month.

Former band member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, will be performing in Weston next month.

nodpics

Music from one of Britain’s best ever bands will be performed on a Weston stage next week, promising to roll back the years for a brilliant night of entertainment.

From The Jam will perform at The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on April 25 at 7pm – and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky winners.

From The Jam, whose frontmen are original The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, and singer Russell Hastings, will come to the town for one night only.

Over the past 11 years, From The Jam have toured relentlessly, having played almost 1,000 headline shows in the UK since their inception in 2007.

Throughout this time, they have gained a reputation for putting on the kind live performances which made The Jam a household name across the country.

Drummer Mike Randon, and guitarist Andy Fairclough complete the foursome.

The mod rockers were hugely popular in the 1970s and 1980s, with Paul Weller leading the group.

He left the band in 1982, but From The Jam promise to replicate the original group's brimming back catalogue.

Hits like Down In The Tube Station At Midnight, Going Underground, Strange Town, In The City, and Town Called Malice are certain to get an outing in front of a lively crowd.

Tickets, priced £23-25, are available from 01934 620238 or online by logging on to www.tickettailor.com

The Mercury has teamed up with the organisers to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see From The Jam perform at The Grand Pier on April 25 at 7pm.

This competition will close at 10am on Tuesday.

