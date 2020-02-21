Advanced search

WIN: Dubliners tribute Seven Drunken Nights returns to Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:49 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 21 February 2020

Prestige Productions' Seven Drunken Nights.

Prestige Productions' Seven Drunken Nights.

A tribute to one of Ireland's most beloved bands returns to Weston on March 15, and readers could win tickets to the show that promises audiences a Rare Auld Time.

In 1967, The Dubliners released a song so controversial it was officially banned on the radio in Ireland. This infamy catapulted them into global success and turned the Irish folk band into legends. That song was the Seven Drunken Nights.

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story Of The Dubliners charts the iconic band's career, from their from their early days playing in O'Donoghue's Pub in Dublin to worldwide acclaim for hits such as The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band and Finnegan's Wake.

Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: "I don't think there is any musician in Ireland who hasn't been influenced by their music.

"The Dubliners hold a unique place in the hearts of not only Irish people but people who love folk music generally and epitomise the image of an Irish ballad group.

"Seven Drunken Nights is very much an audience participation show.

"People can expect to hear all of their classic songs and to feel the energy of the lads at the peak of their performing careers."

Seven Drunken Nights will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 15, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on February 27.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Q: What Dubliners song was banned on the radio in Ireland in 1967?

