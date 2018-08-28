Award-winning singer songwriter James Blake to perform fourth album tour
PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 January 2019
Amanda Charchain
Singer songwriter James Blake is set to perform his tour to audiences in Bristol later this year.
Blake’s latest album release, Assume Form, hit the shelves in the middle of January and he is touring in venues across America in Chicago, York, Washington and Atlanta.
His album is about his life experiences and it has references to his mental health, modern-day masculinity and finding peace throughout it.
The singer has won the Mercury Prize and he is a Brit and Grammy Award nominee.
He has worked alongside Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Frank Ocean and has collaborated on arts’ projects with Quentin Blake and Natalie Portman.
Blake will be performing at the city’s 02 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on April 9-10 at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £29.90, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol or call 01179 279227.