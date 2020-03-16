Advanced search

Musician from Bristol to perform in Weston this month

PUBLISHED: 21:00 16 March 2020

JanE.B will perform in Weston. Picture: Stephen Parkhouse

Archant

A singer and songwriter from Bristol is to perform in Weston this month.

JanE.B will be performing at The Stable, in Wadham Street, on March 27.

The indie and pop folk musician writes the lyrics and melodies to her own songs, inspired by personal experiences and stories from others.

JanE.B, who is from France, combines nostalgia with celebration of the past and present, somewhere in between reality and dreams.

Her recent EP, entitled Images, was recorded at 13 Sound Studio in Kewstoke.

Copies of the EP will be available to purchase on the night.

The artist has also worked with the progressive rock band EOTW before joining the independent label Jellie Records, based in Bristol.

JanE.B will be performing on March 27 at 8.30pm.

Tickets, priced £6, are available to purchase from www.bit.ly/38OSX4t

