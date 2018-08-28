Advanced search

Skunk Anansie celebrate 25 years with Bristol date

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 February 2019

Pioneering avant-garde rockers Skunk Anansie will be stopping off at Bristol this August in support of their latest album 25Live@25.

The album marks the band’s 25th anniversary, and features tracks from their six studio albums, including Hedonism, Weak, and Charlie big potato.

Talking about their early days lead singer Skin, who co-founded the band with bassist Cass, and guitarist Ace said: “Nobody in our manor had seen anything like us before.”

“London in the 1990s was a mish-mash of people,” added Ace, “But bands weren’t – it was always four blokes with identical haircuts, we were a band of people who were real, that’s why we were radical.”

Skunk Anansie will be at the O2 Academy Bristol, in Frogmore Lane, on August 19 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £31.70, are available from the box office on 01179 279227 or online at www.academymusicgroup.com

