Win tickets to see Susan Boyle at the Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 13:28 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 28 February 2020

Susan Boyle is performing at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Singing sensation Susan Boyle will perform in Bristol as part of her latest tour.

Boyle is back on tour for the first time in four years with a spectacular new show, The Ten Tour.

The singer is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her iconic Britain's Got Talent audition, which catapulted her to global fame.

Boyle's new album Ten was released last Friday, and she will perform new songs along with old favourites.

Bristol fans can catch the show at the Bristol Hippodrome on March 8, during her latest tour, which will see her perform in 15 cities across the UK, supported by an array of talented musicians.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world.

"I am also excited to be able to perform songs you wouldn't necessarily expect from me.

"I like to surprise - I left the world surprised 10 years ago and I want to surprise my fans again."

The Ten Tour is billed as a 'spectacular concert' featuring her greatest hits and some new genres of music in an 'honest and intimate' show.

Her show is guaranteed to inspire and delight her fans, who will be thrilled to see her return to the stage.

Boyle's debut album I Dreamed A Dream was released in November 2009 and became the UK's best-selling debut album of all time.

She now has eight albums under her belt and her latest, Ten, features a duet with Michael Ball on the track A Million Dreams.

Tickets, which are priced from £37.90, are available from atgtickets.com/Bristol.

The Times has teamed up with the Bristol Hippodrome to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to the show on March 8.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Q: What is the name of Susan Boyle’s new tour?

